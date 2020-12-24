PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) stock won “an Underweight” Rating

Morgan Stanley rated the PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) stock “an Underweight” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $9. Morgan Stanley’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Friday, December 11, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the PBF shares.According to Goldman, the stock is “a Neutral,” and set ‎its price target at $5. Goldman published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Monday, November 02, 2020. Other experts at Wells Fargo have the stock’s price target at $6.50 price; ‎with their rating of the stock is “an Equal weight.” These scores were published in a research note the ‎firm released on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) stock on daily basis. Out of 17 analysts, 1 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 9 recommended that PBF is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 7 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, ‎the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.50.‎

PBF Energy Inc. has a market valuation of $881.35 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/29/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $3.67 billion. PBF Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$2.87 for the quarter, ‎which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$2.54 by -$0.33, surprisingly -13.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) share prices have increased by 7.12% over the past week, but are up ‎‎16.45% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over -‎‎31.56% over the last 6 months but is down -76.98% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded PBF Energy ‎Inc. (NYSE: PBF) shares are trading at a price close to -18.60% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +77.83% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PBF’s current price is ‎‎-78.76% away from 52-week high. The price is 77.83% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that PBF Energy Inc. has an ROE of -44.90%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -10.80%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that PBF Energy Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 10.60%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.48%, and ‎‎8.27% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.64, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.97. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) gained by ‎‎$0.62 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $7.22. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 5.37 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 5.85M ‎shares.

