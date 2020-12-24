Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) stock reiterated By Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group rated the Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) stock “a Market perform” and ‎gave the company’s common stock a price target of $1. Telsey Advisory Group’s estimates were ‎contained in a research note released on Friday, March 13, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street ‎have posted such reports regarding the PRTY shares.According to Stephens, the stock is “an Equal-‎weight,” and set its price target at $2. Stephens published their figures in a research note released to ‎investors on Friday, March 13, 2020. Other experts at Telsey Advisory Group have the stock’s price ‎target at $2.50 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Market perform.” These scores were published ‎in a research note the firm released on Friday, November 08, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) stock on daily basis. Out of 3 ‎analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 recommended ‎that PRTY is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.80.‎

Party City Holdco Inc. has a market valuation of $714.64 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $533.77 billion. PRTY Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.1 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.32 by $0.42, surprisingly 131.20% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) share prices have increased by 7.19% over the past week, but ‎are up 132.71% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎353.62% over the last 6 months but is up 167.52% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Party City ‎Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares are trading at a price close to -8.35% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +274.63% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PRTY’s current ‎price is -8.14% away from 52-week high. The price is 2307.69% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Party City Holdco Inc. has an ROE of -549.70%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -21.70%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Party City ‎Holdco Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -18.60%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 8.74%, and ‎‎8.82% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.49, with the beta ‎factor poised at 4.24. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) ‎dropped by -$0.44 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.26. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 4.82 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎5.44M shares.

‎