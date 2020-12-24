Home Industry

Opportunity To Get In or Out? Fell by -8.43%: Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)‎

By Samuel Moore
Wall Street analysts tracking the Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that KBNT is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Kubient Inc. has a market valuation of $44.93 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $280.4 million. KBNT Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.36 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.36 by $0, surprisingly 0.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) share prices have decreased by -17.95% over the past week, but ‎are up 108.22% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 46.51% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Kubient ‎Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares are trading at a price close to -34.62% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +189.52% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, KBNT’s ‎current price is -34.62% away from 52-week high. The price is 189.52% above from its 52-week low.‎

‎ A look at another ratio shows that Kubient Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 184.20%. When ‎profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as ‎having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically ‎outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 12.06%, and ‎‎18.25% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.88. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) dropped by ‎‎-$0.56 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.08. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 3.74 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 383.98K ‎shares.

Samuel Moore
