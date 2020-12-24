Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)‎: Market Capitalization Reached at $715.62 Million‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 ‎analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that OAC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) share prices have increased by 20.89% over the past ‎week, but are up 40.75% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 47.83% over the last 6 months but is up 51.41% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Oaktree ‎Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) shares are trading at a price close to -0.79% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +50.50% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, OAC’s ‎current price is 7.84% away from 52-week high. The price is 59.47% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Oaktree Acquisition Corp. has an ROE of -0.10%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -0.10%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.01%, and ‎‎4.61% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.59. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) ‎gained by $1.55 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $14.99. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 1.0 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎630.15K shares.

