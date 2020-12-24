Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) stock Received “a Buy” Rating

H.C. Wainwright rated the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $2.50. H.C. Wainwright’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the NAK shares.According to Gabelli & Co, the stock is “a Buy,” and set ‎its price target at $3. Gabelli & Co published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Wednesday, December 21, 2016. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Tuesday, April 07, 2009.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 3 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 ‎recommended that NAK is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 2.00.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) share prices have increased by 7.15% over the past ‎week, but are down -66.95% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has gone over -76.75% over the last 6 months but is down -21.24% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Northern ‎Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) shares are trading at a price close to -73.25% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +10.16% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎NAK’s current price is -86.46% away from 52-week high. The price is 10.16% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has an ROE of -42.90%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -39.00%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.63%, and ‎‎13.68% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.04, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.20. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: ‎NAK) gained by $0.01 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.34. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 12.8 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎14.62M shares.

‎