MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) stock Advanced 27.77% in Previous 5 Sessions

Northland Capital rated the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) stock “an Outperform” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $25. Northland Capital’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Thursday, December 03, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the MP shares.According to Deutsche Bank, the stock is “a Buy,” and set ‎its price target at $25. Deutsche Bank published their figures in a research note released to investors ‎on Tuesday, December 01, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) stock on daily basis. Out of 3 analysts, ‎‎2 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended that MP is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) share prices have increased by 27.77% over the past week, but ‎are up 159.68% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎264.34% over the last 6 months but is up 260.70% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded MP ‎Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) shares are trading at a price close to -11.46% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +233.98% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, MP’s ‎current price is -11.46% away from 52-week high. The price is 268.81% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 10.65%, and ‎‎11.35% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 3.04. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) dropped ‎by -$3.07 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $36.07. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 4.82 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 2.36M ‎shares.

‎