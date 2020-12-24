Maxim Group Suggested “a Buy” Rating to Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) ‎stock

Maxim Group rated the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock “a Buy” and gave ‎the company’s common stock a price target of $1.50. Maxim Group’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the ADMP shares. These scores were published in a research note the ‎firm released on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock on daily ‎basis. Out of 3 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 ‎recommended that ADMP is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has a market valuation of $51.43 million and last released its ‎earnings reports on 11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue ‎for the quarter stood at $4.3 billion. ADMP Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.1 ‎for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.05 by -$0.05, surprisingly -100.00% ‎lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) share prices have increased by 4.64% ‎over the past week, but are down -25.84% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, ‎the stock’s price has gone over -8.26% over the last 6 months but is down -25.36% in year-to-date ‎trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Adamis ‎Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are trading at a price close to -50.68% lower ‎than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +39.23% away from its low in the 90-day period. ‎More broadly, ADMP’s current price is -65.38% away from 52-week high. The price is 93.63% above ‎from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has an ROE of -115.90%. An analysis will ‎help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -78.50%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Adamis ‎Pharmaceuticals Corporation has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -76.90%. When profits exceed costs, ‎then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. ‎However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.85%, and ‎‎8.54% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.05, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.69. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ‎‎(NASDAQ: ADMP) gained by $0.03 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.52. The ‎company had a daily trading volume of 12.43 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading ‎volumes of about 4.54M shares.

‎