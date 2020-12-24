Majority of Analysts Sets Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock as “a Neutral”‎

JP Morgan rated the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) stock “a Neutral” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $450. JP Morgan’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Wednesday, December 09, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted ‎such reports regarding the ZM shares.According to RBC Capital Mkts, the stock is “an Outperform,” and ‎set its price target at $600. RBC Capital Mkts published their figures in a research note released to ‎investors on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Other experts at Needham have the stock’s price target at ‎‎$540 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the ‎firm released on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 27 analysts, 8 deeming the stock a Buy and 2 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 15 ‎recommended that ZM is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.40.‎

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a market valuation of $108.60 billion and last released its ‎earnings reports on 11/30/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 10/30/2020. The company’s ‎revenue for the quarter stood at $777.2 billion. ZM Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) ‎as $0.99 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.76 by $0.23, surprisingly ‎‎30.30% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) share prices have decreased by -4.98% over ‎the past week, but are down -17.44% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the ‎stock’s price has tanked 47.92% over the last 6 months but is up 464.20% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Zoom ‎Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading at a price close to -34.81% lower than its ‎‎90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +4.81% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, ZM’s current price is -34.81% away from 52-week high. The price is 485.90% above from its 52-‎week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Zoom Video Communications Inc. has an ROE of 39.50%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 19.40%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Zoom Video ‎Communications Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 1.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.24%, and ‎‎4.59% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 21.34. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low. ‎

Shares of the Zoom Video Communications Inc. ‎‎(NASDAQ: ZM) dropped by -$25.12 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $383.88. ‎The company had a daily trading volume of 9.52 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading ‎volumes of about 9.73M shares.

