Deutsche Bank rated the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) stock “a Hold” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $50. Deutsche Bank’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Friday, December 11, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports ‎regarding the LUV shares.According to Bernstein, the stock is “an Outperform,” and set its price target ‎at $59. Bernstein published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, ‎December 07, 2020. Other experts at Cowen have the stock’s price target at $55 price; with their rating ‎of the stock is “an Outperform.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Thursday, December 03, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) stock on daily basis. Out of 23 ‎analysts, 14 deeming the stock a Buy and 2 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 6 recommended ‎that LUV is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.20.‎

Southwest Airlines Co. has a market valuation of $27.81 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/22/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $1.79 billion. LUV Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$1.99 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$2.35 by $0.36, surprisingly 15.30% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) share prices have increased by 2.23% over the past week, ‎but are up 26.83% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 41.80% over the last 6 months but is down -13.39% in year-to-date trading. ‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Southwest ‎Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares are trading at a price close to -5.61% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +30.51% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, LUV’s current ‎price is -20.53% away from 52-week high. The price is 108.10% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Southwest Airlines Co. has an ROE of -16.70%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -5.30%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Southwest ‎Airlines Co. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 18.20%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.71%, and ‎‎3.06% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.48, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.23. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) gained ‎by $1.43 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $46.75. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 6.46 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 9.22M ‎shares.

T‎his Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎