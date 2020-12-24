Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) stock Increased more than 3.66% in Last Five Trades

BofA Securities rated the Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) stock “an Underperform”. BofA ‎Securities’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, December 04, 2020. ‎Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the LYG shares. These scores ‎were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) stock on daily basis. Out of 23 ‎analysts, 10 deeming the stock a Buy and 3 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended ‎that LYG is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 4.00.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $7.57 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) share prices have increased by 3.66% over the past week, ‎but are up 63.64% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 26.92% over the last 6 months but is down -40.18% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Lloyds ‎Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares are trading at a price close to -5.71% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +66.39% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, LYG’s ‎current price is -41.07% away from 52-week high. The price is 69.23% above from its 52-week low.‎

‎ A look at another ratio shows that Lloyds Banking Group plc has a Return on Investment (ROI) of ‎‎4.60%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such ‎business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs ‎basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.85%, and ‎‎3.28% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.09, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.45. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) ‎gained by $0.17 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.98. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 9.85 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 6.81M ‎shares.

‎