LKCO stock price decreased -50.92% over Year-to-Date

Wall Street analysts tracking the Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 0 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 ‎recommended that LKCO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $13.05 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) share prices have increased by 40.35% over the past ‎week, but are up 96.08% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 24.42% over the last 6 months but is down -50.92% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Luokung ‎Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares are trading at a price close to -0.87% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +110.53% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎LKCO’s current price is -54.29% away from 52-week high. The price is 135.29% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

‎ A look at another ratio shows that Luokung Technology Corp. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -‎‎35.60%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate ‎such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s ‎costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 17.86%, and ‎‎16.04% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.08. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ‎LKCO) gained by $0.22 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.80. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 19.81 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of ‎about 908.07K shares.

‎