LIZI stock: A Sound, Very Straightforward Investment

Citigroup rated the Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) stock “a Buy”. Citigroup’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the LIZI shares.According to Needham, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its ‎price target at $19. Needham published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) stock on daily basis. Out of 2 analysts, 2 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that LIZI is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.50.‎

Lizhi Inc. has a market valuation of $177.83 million and last released its earnings reports on 11/09/2020, ‎for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $52.25 ‎billion. LIZI Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.02 for the quarter, which beat ‎consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.05 by $0.03, surprisingly 60.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) share prices have increased by 20.83% over the past week, but are up ‎‎61.75% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over -‎‎26.98% over the last 6 months but is down -65.09% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Lizhi Inc. ‎‎(NASDAQ: LIZI) shares are trading at a price close to -31.29% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +108.21% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, LIZI’s current price is ‎‎-73.38% away from 52-week high. The price is 108.21% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Lizhi Inc. has an ROE of 135.50%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of -391.10%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Lizhi Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) ‎of 7.10%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate ‎such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s ‎costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 8.01%, and ‎‎11.24% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.38. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low. ‎

Shares of the Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) gained by $0.44 ‎during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $4.06. The company had a daily trading volume ‎of 14.17 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 6.32M shares.

‎