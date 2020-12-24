JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock Plunged less than -1.23% in Preceding 5-Days

JP Morgan rated the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock “an Underweight” and gave ‎the company’s common stock a price target of $14. JP Morgan’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the JBLU shares.According to Deutsche Bank, the stock is “a Hold,” and ‎set its price target at $16. Deutsche Bank published their figures in a research note released to ‎investors on Friday, December 11, 2020. Other experts at JP Morgan have the stock’s price target at ‎‎$17 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Overweight.” These scores were published in a research ‎note the firm released on Wednesday, October 07, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 17 analysts, 5 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 10 ‎recommended that JBLU is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If ‎we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.‎

JetBlue Airways Corporation has a market valuation of $4.53 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 10/27/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $492.0 million. JBLU Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$1.75 for ‎the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$1.96 by $0.21, surprisingly 10.70% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) share prices have decreased by -1.23% over the ‎past week, but are up 28.05% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 35.61% over the last 6 months but is down -22.70% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded JetBlue ‎Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares are trading at a price close to -11.50% lower than its 90-‎day high. On the other hand, the stock is +32.39% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, JBLU’s current price is -33.16% away from 52-week high. The price is 118.91% above from its ‎‎52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that JetBlue Airways Corporation has an ROE of -19.30%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -6.30%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that JetBlue ‎Airways Corporation has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 8.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.27%, and ‎‎4.32% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.66, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.58. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: ‎JBLU) gained by $0.59 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $14.47. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 8.54 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎10.05M shares.

‎