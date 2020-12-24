Home Industry

Is PYPL stock next gem of its Industry?‎

By Samuel Moore
Seaport Global Securities rated the PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock “a Neutral”. Seaport ‎Global Securities’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, December 07, ‎‎2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the PYPL ‎shares.According to DZ Bank, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $210. DZ Bank published ‎their figures in a research note released to investors on Thursday, November 05, 2020. Other experts ‎at Loop Capital have the stock’s price target at $201 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” ‎These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, September 22, ‎‎2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock on daily basis. Out of 46 ‎analysts, 33 deeming the stock a Buy and 3 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 9 recommended ‎that PYPL is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 0 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.90.‎

PayPal Holdings Inc. has a market valuation of $279.43 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎12/17/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $5.48 billion. PYPL Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $1.07 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.94 by $0.13, surprisingly 13.80% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) share prices have increased by 4.01% over the past week, ‎but are up 31.42% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 38.81% over the last 6 months but is up 121.36% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded PayPal ‎Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading at a price close to -1.97% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +36.97% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PYPL’s ‎current price is -1.74% away from 52-week high. The price is 191.75% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that PayPal Holdings Inc. has an ROE of 18.20%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of 5.40%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that PayPal Holdings Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 10.00%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.53%, and ‎‎2.93% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 6.50, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.12. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) ‎dropped by -$4.05 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $239.44. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 6.39 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎9.14M shares.

Samuel Moore
