JP Morgan rated the Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) stock “an Overweight” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $15. JP Morgan’s estimates were contained in a research note released ‎on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding ‎the FLY shares.According to JP Morgan, the stock is “a Neutral,” and set its price target at $27.50. JP ‎Morgan published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, October 21, 2019. ‎Other experts at Goldman have the stock’s price target at $20 price; with their rating of the stock is “a ‎Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, April 08, 2019.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) stock on daily basis. Out of 4 analysts, 4 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that FLY is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Fly Leasing Limited has a market valuation of $297.17 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $60.15 billion. FLY Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.26 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.36 by -$0.62, surprisingly -172.20% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) share prices have increased by 19.45% over the past week, but ‎are up 64.60% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎14.59% over the last 6 months but is down -51.12% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Fly Leasing ‎Limited (NYSE: FLY) shares are trading at a price close to -5.05% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +69.86% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, FLY’s current ‎price is -52.22% away from 52-week high. The price is 180.94% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Fly Leasing Limited has an ROE of 12.90%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of 3.20%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Fly Leasing Limited has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 11.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 9.59%, and ‎‎7.19% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.64, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.37. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) gained by ‎‎$1.89 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $9.58. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 3.95 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 337.40K ‎shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎