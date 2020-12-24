Is FENG stock better pick right now?‎

JP Morgan rated the Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) stock “an Overweight”. JP Morgan’s ‎estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Several other ‎experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the FENG shares. These scores were ‎published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, August 31, 2016.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) stock on daily basis. Out of ‎‎1 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that FENG is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Phoenix New Media Limited has a market valuation of $87.69 million and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/17/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 3/30/2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $43.79 billion. FENG Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.1 for ‎the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.19 by $0.09, surprisingly 47.40% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) share prices have increased by 23.59% over the past ‎week, but are up 129.52% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 91.52% over the last 6 months but is up 47.55% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Phoenix ‎New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) shares are trading at a price close to -51.70% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +9.40% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎FENG’s current price is 9.13% away from 52-week high. The price is 151.48% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Phoenix New Media Limited has an ROE of 29.80%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 18.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Phoenix ‎New Media Limited has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -9.80%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 10.20%, and ‎‎6.06% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.09, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.38. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ‎gained by $0.19 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.28. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 7.08 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 2.41M ‎shares.

