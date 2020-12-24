Is CVE stock Accelerate After Recent Trade?‎

Morgan Stanley rated the Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) stock “an Equal-weight”. Morgan Stanley’s ‎estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, December 11, 2020. Several other ‎experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the CVE shares. These scores were ‎published in a research note the firm released on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) stock on daily basis. Out of 18 ‎analysts, 9 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended ‎that CVE is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.50.‎

Cenovus Energy Inc. has a market valuation of $7.27 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/29/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 12/30/2017. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $3.66 billion. CVE Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.56 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.08 by $0.48, surprisingly 600.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) share prices have decreased by 0.00% over the past week, but ‎are up 47.25% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎26.39% over the last 6 months but is down -41.97% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Cenovus ‎Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares are trading at a price close to -8.68% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +86.98% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, CVE’s current ‎price is -44.01% away from 52-week high. The price is 317.73% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Cenovus Energy Inc. has an ROE of -11.90%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -6.20%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Cenovus Energy Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 8.80%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.41%, and ‎‎5.07% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.30, with the beta ‎factor poised at 3.13. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) gained ‎by $0.33 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.89. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 6.39 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 8.23M ‎shares.

