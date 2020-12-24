Is BNGO stock better pick right now?‎

Ladenburg Thalmann rated the Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $1.25. Ladenburg Thalmann’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the BNGO shares.According to Oppenheimer, the stock is “an ‎Outperform,” and set its price target at $1.50. Oppenheimer published their figures in a research note ‎released to investors on Wednesday, April 08, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock on daily basis. Out of 4 ‎analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that BNGO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.70.‎

Bionano Genomics Inc. has a market valuation of $116.97 million and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $2.2 billion. BNGO Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.08 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.05 by -$0.03, surprisingly -60.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) share prices have increased by 51.96% over the past ‎week, but are up 31.42% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 64.58% over the last 6 months but is down -37.50% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Bionano ‎Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading at a price close to -5.19% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +63.54% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎BNGO’s current price is -44.24% away from 52-week high. The price is 210.00% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Bionano Genomics Inc. has an ROE of -748.80%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -126.50%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Bionano ‎Genomics Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -114.90%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 15.20%, and ‎‎6.71% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.04. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low. ‎

Shares of the Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) ‎gained by $0.22 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.77. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 86.05 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎5.11M shares.

‎