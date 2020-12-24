Home Companies

IBN stock Trades at $17.20: What to Next?‎

By Melanie Gerald
Bernstein rated the ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) stock “an Outperform”. Bernstein’s estimates were ‎contained in a research note released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street ‎have posted such reports regarding the IBN shares. These scores were published in a research note ‎the firm released on Monday, October 30, 2017.

Wall Street analysts tracking the ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) stock on daily basis. Out of 43 analysts, ‎‎39 deeming the stock a Buy and 4 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that IBN is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.30.‎

ICICI Bank Limited has a market valuation of $47.00 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/31/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $222.26 billion. IBN Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.19 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.17 by $0.02, surprisingly 11.80% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) share prices have decreased by -2.12% over the past week, but ‎are up 49.14% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎47.87% over the last 6 months but is down -8.08% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded ICICI Bank ‎Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares are trading at a price close to -4.41% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +51.42% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, IBN’s current ‎price is -10.05% away from 52-week high. The price is 102.19% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that ICICI Bank Limited has an ROE of 10.80%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of 1.00%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that ICICI Bank Limited has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 7.60%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.12%, and ‎‎1.37% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.29, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.28. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) gained by ‎‎$0.21 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $13.87. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 5.72 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 7.57M ‎shares.

Melanie Gerald
