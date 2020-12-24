GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) stock Earned “a Buy” Position From Maxim Group

Maxim Group rated the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $22. Maxim Group’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Monday, November 02, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the GP shares.According to BTIG Research, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price ‎target at $25. BTIG Research published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 4 analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 ‎recommended that GP is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $3.78 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) share prices have increased by 27.43% over ‎the past week, but are up 106.94% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the ‎stock’s price has tanked 864.29% over the last 6 months but is up 1430.61% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded ‎GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) shares are trading at a price close to -29.38% lower ‎than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +179.20% away from its low in the 90-day period. ‎More broadly, GP’s current price is -29.38% away from 52-week high. The price is 2702.68% above from ‎its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 12.32%, and ‎‎15.25% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.96. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ‎‎(NASDAQ: GP) gained by $2.31 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $22.95. The ‎company had a daily trading volume of 2.05 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading ‎volumes of about 1.17M shares.

‎