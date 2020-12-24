Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) stock Traded -4.72% Below from 52-Weeks High

Cantor Fitzgerald rated the Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) stock “an Overweight” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $9. Cantor Fitzgerald’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Tuesday, December 01, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the EVGN shares.According to Oppenheimer, the stock is “an ‎Outperform,” and set its price target at $26. Oppenheimer published their figures in a research note ‎released to investors on Monday, December 16, 2013.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, ‎‎1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that EVGN ‎is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $1.08 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) share prices have increased by 37.60% over the past week, but ‎are up 63.43% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎376.42% over the last 6 months but is up 232.24% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Evogene ‎Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares are trading at a price close to -6.31% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +112.18% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, EVGN’s ‎current price is -4.72% away from 52-week high. The price is 573.33% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 13.46%, and ‎‎13.89% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.50. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained by ‎‎$1.12 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.05. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 7.25 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.14M ‎shares.

‎