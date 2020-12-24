ERIC stock price at $11.73 ahead of earnings

Danske Bank rated the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock “a Buy”. Danske ‎Bank’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Several ‎other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the ERIC shares. Other experts at ‎Raymond James have the stock’s price target at $9 price; with their rating of the stock is “an ‎Outperform.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Friday, March 27, ‎‎2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock on daily ‎basis. Out of 27 analysts, 17 deeming the stock a Buy and 2 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 8 ‎recommended that ERIC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 1.70.‎

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a market valuation of $39.58 billion and last released its ‎earnings reports on 10/21/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue ‎for the quarter stood at $57.47 billion. ERIC Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.22 ‎for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.16 by $0.06, surprisingly 37.50% ‎higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) share prices have decreased by -1.59% ‎over the past week, but are up 11.82% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the ‎stock’s price has tanked 23.34% over the last 6 months but is up 33.60% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded ‎Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares are trading at a price close to -6.98% ‎lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +13.88% away from its low in the 90-day ‎period. More broadly, ERIC’s current price is -6.98% away from 52-week high. The price is 90.73% ‎above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an ROE of 17.80%. An analysis will ‎help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 5.10%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that ‎Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 2.80%. When profits ‎exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a ‎net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh ‎profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.37%, and ‎‎1.30% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.20, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.48. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ‎‎(NASDAQ: ERIC) dropped by -$0.05 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $11.73. The ‎company had a daily trading volume of 5.49 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading ‎volumes of about 7.02M shares.

