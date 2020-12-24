EOSE stock price rose 130.84% over quarterly

‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) share prices have increased by 58.21% over the past ‎week, but are up 130.84% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 112.20% over the last 6 months but is up 138.45% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Eos Energy ‎Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) shares are trading at a price close to -1.57% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +132.70% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎EOSE’s current price is 42.08% away from 52-week high. The price is 138.45% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

‎‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 14.95%, and ‎‎11.12% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.68. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎EOSE) gained by $7.13 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $23.13. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 4.91 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎924.59K shares.

