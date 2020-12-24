DIS Stock: Analysts Recommended to “a Market perform”‎

BMO Capital Markets rated the The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock “a Market perform” and ‎gave the company’s common stock a price target of $185. BMO Capital Markets’s estimates were ‎contained in a research note released on Monday, December 14, 2020. Several other experts on Wall ‎Street have posted such reports regarding the DIS shares.According to Truist, the stock is “a Buy,” and ‎set its price target at $175. Truist published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Thursday, December 10, 2020. Other experts at Wells Fargo have the stock’s price target at $182 price; ‎with their rating of the stock is “an Overweight.” These scores were published in a research note the ‎firm released on Wednesday, December 09, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock on daily basis. Out of 28 ‎analysts, 19 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended ‎that DIS is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 0 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

The Walt Disney Company has a market valuation of $315.41 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $14.67 billion. DIS Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.2 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.7 by $0.5, surprisingly 71.40% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) share prices have increased by 0.25% over the past week, ‎but are up 41.69% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 55.85% over the last 6 months but is up 20.00% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded The Walt ‎Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading at a price close to -3.29% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +48.04% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, DIS’s ‎current price is -3.29% away from 52-week high. The price is 119.49% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that The Walt Disney Company has an ROE of -3.30%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -1.40%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that The Walt ‎Disney Company has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -1.90%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.89%, and ‎‎2.53% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 4.78, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.18. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) ‎gained by $3.1 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $173.55. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 9.97 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎11.77M shares.

