Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) stock Advanced 1.94% in Previous 5 Sessions

Goldman rated the Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common ‎stock a price target of $62. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research note released on ‎Tuesday, December 08, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding ‎the DQ shares.According to ROTH Capital, the stock is “a Neutral,” and set its price target at $200. ROTH ‎Capital published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, October 26, 2020. ‎These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) stock on daily basis. Out of 8 ‎analysts, 5 deeming the stock a Buy and 2 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that DQ is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.90.‎

Daqo New Energy Corp. has a market valuation of $3.98 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/23/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $126.22 billion. DQ Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.27 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.32 by -$0.05, surprisingly -15.60% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) share prices have increased by 1.94% over the past week, ‎but are up 140.51% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 308.55% over the last 6 months but is up 470.21% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Daqo New ‎Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares are trading at a price close to -15.14% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +163.42% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, DQ’s ‎current price is -14.91% away from 52-week high. The price is 601.93% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Daqo New Energy Corp. has an ROE of 12.60%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 6.50%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Daqo New ‎Energy Corp. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 4.00%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 11.37%, and ‎‎10.30% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 5.02, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.88. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ‎dropped by -$6.4 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $58.39. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 3.65 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎2.77M shares.

‎