Current Price of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock is +15.82% Higher from 90-Days Low

Jefferies rated the AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock “a Hold” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $16. Jefferies’s estimates were contained in a research note released ‎on Monday, December 14, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports ‎regarding the AGNC shares.According to Piper Sandler, the stock is “an Overweight,” and set its price ‎target at $16.50. Piper Sandler published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Tuesday, December 08, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Friday, July 24, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock on daily basis. Out of ‎‎15 analysts, 11 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 4 ‎recommended that AGNC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 2.00.‎

AGNC Investment Corp. has a market valuation of $8.57 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/26/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $1.1 billion. AGNC Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.81 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.57 by $0.24, surprisingly 42.10% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) share prices have increased by 1.56% over the past ‎week, but are up 13.06% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 18.80% over the last 6 months but is down -11.37% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded AGNC ‎Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares are trading at a price close to -1.07% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +15.82% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎AGNC’s current price is -20.25% away from 52-week high. The price is 150.72% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that AGNC Investment Corp. has an ROE of -2.90%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -0.30%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.35%, and ‎‎1.50% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.24, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.96. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) ‎gained by $0.24 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $15.67. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 7.07 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎6.77M shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎