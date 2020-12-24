‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 ‎analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that CTRM is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $2.79 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) share prices have increased by 2.88% over the past week, ‎but are up 9.77% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -64.88% over the last 6 months but is down -91.13% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Castor ‎Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares are trading at a price close to -21.11% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +46.13% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎CTRM’s current price is -93.69% away from 52-week high. The price is 46.13% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

‎‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.31%, and ‎‎8.79% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.01. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) ‎gained by $0.01 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.16. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 7.88 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 9.62M ‎shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎