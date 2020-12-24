Communication Equipment Industry Should offer Path to JNPR stock

JP Morgan rated the Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) stock “a Neutral” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $25. JP Morgan’s estimates were contained in a research note released ‎on Friday, December 11, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports ‎regarding the JNPR shares.According to Barclays, the stock is “an Equal weight,” and set its price target ‎at $25. Barclays published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, October ‎‎26, 2020. Other experts at UBS have the stock’s price target at $24 price; with their rating of the stock is ‎‎”a Neutral.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, ‎September 23, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) stock on daily basis. Out of 23 ‎analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 14 recommended ‎that JNPR is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 3 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Juniper Networks Inc. has a market valuation of $7.22 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/27/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $1.14 billion. JNPR Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.43 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.43 by $0, surprisingly 0.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) share prices have increased by 0.77% over the past week, ‎but are up 5.58% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 0.36% over the last 6 months but is down -9.30% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Juniper ‎Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares are trading at a price close to -2.57% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +14.51% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, JNPR’s ‎current price is -15.66% away from 52-week high. The price is 46.97% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Juniper Networks Inc. has an ROE of 8.80%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of 4.50%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Juniper Networks Inc. has a Return ‎on Investment (ROI) of 5.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, ‎and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, ‎then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.93%, and ‎‎1.94% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.45, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.89. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) ‎dropped by -$0.03 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $22.34. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 5.71 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎3.47M shares.

‎