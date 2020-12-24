China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) stock won “a Mkt outperform” Rating

Rodman & Renshaw rated the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) stock “a Mkt outperform” and ‎gave the company’s common stock a price target of $6. Rodman & Renshaw’s estimates were ‎contained in a research note released on Friday, January 08, 2010. Several other experts on Wall Street ‎have posted such reports regarding the CPHI shares.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 ‎analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that CPHI is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a market valuation of $20.71 million and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/13/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2011. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $2.4 billion. CPHI Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.08 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.12 by -$0.04, surprisingly -33.30% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) share prices have increased by 5.28% over the past ‎week, but are up 28.08% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has gone over -33.64% over the last 6 months but is up 97.85% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded China ‎Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) shares are trading at a price close to -21.66% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +33.82% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎CPHI’s current price is -66.54% away from 52-week high. The price is 108.22% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that China Pharma Holdings Inc. has an ROE of -240.90%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -91.70%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that China ‎Pharma Holdings Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -149.00%. When profits exceed costs, then ‎the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, ‎if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.09%, and ‎‎11.75% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.04, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.43. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) ‎gained by $0.05 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.47. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 1.5 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎565.87K shares.

‎