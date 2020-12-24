CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX): Got “a Buy” Rating From Majority of Analysts

UBS rated the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) stock “a Buy”. UBS’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the CX shares.According to Goldman, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its ‎price target at $5.10. Goldman published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Other experts at Morgan Stanley have the stock’s price target at $6 ‎price; with their rating of the stock is “an Overweight.” These scores were published in a research note ‎the firm released on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) stock on daily basis. Out of 23 ‎analysts, 15 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended ‎that CX is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.10.‎

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has a market valuation of $8.14 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/28/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $75.9 billion. CX Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.98 for the quarter, ‎which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.07 by -$1.05, surprisingly -1,500.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) share prices have decreased by -3.21% over the past week, but ‎are up 44.10% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎78.13% over the last 6 months but is up 35.71% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded CEMEX ‎S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) shares are trading at a price close to -10.31% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +49.13% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, CX’s ‎current price is -10.31% away from 52-week high. The price is 230.97% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has an ROE of -20.70%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -6.10%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 3.90%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.85%, and ‎‎4.56% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.21, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.38. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) gained by ‎‎$0.12 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.13. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 10.49 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 9.06M ‎shares.

‎