CCJ stock: Next Leg Up

RBC Capital Mkts rated the Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) stock “an Underperform”. RBC Capital ‎Mkts’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Several ‎other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the CCJ shares. These scores were ‎published in a research note the firm released on Monday, December 14, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) stock on daily basis. Out of 11 ‎analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended ‎that CCJ is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.40.‎

Cameco Corporation has a market valuation of $5.28 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/04/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 12/30/2017. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $378.87 billion. CCJ Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.36 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.28 by $0.08, surprisingly 28.60% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) share prices have increased by 0.52% over the past week, but ‎are up 34.66% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎36.56% over the last 6 months but is up 52.36% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Cameco ‎Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) shares are trading at a price close to -5.93% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +50.50% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, CCJ’s current ‎price is -5.93% away from 52-week high. The price is 155.80% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Cameco Corporation has an ROE of -0.10%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -0.10%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Cameco Corporation has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 1.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.04%, and ‎‎5.76% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.65, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.94. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) gained by ‎‎$0.41 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $13.56. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 5.8 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 2.84M ‎shares.

‎