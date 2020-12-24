CATB stock price at $2.38 ahead of earnings

Wedbush rated the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) stock “a Neutral”. Wedbush’s ‎estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, November 02, 2020. Several other ‎experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the CATB shares. These scores were ‎published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 2 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 2 ‎recommended that CATB is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a market valuation of $46.72 million and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. CATB Company also reported its ‎earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.56 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -‎‎$0.51 by -$0.05, surprisingly -9.80% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) share prices have increased by 14.42% over the ‎past week, but are down -60.40% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has gone over -68.05% over the last 6 months but is down -59.73% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Catabasis ‎Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares are trading at a price close to -65.36% lower than its 90-‎day high. On the other hand, the stock is +90.40% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, CATB’s current price is -72.29% away from 52-week high. The price is 90.40% above from its ‎‎52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an ROE of -73.70%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -65.00%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 9.95%, and ‎‎13.50% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.21, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.17. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎CATB) gained by $0.26 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $2.38. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 2.32 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎5.00M shares.

‎