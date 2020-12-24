Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) stock Increased more than 2.43% in Last Five Trades

CFRA rated the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) stock “a Strong buy”. CFRA’s estimates ‎were contained in a research note released on Friday, September 04, 2020. Several other experts on ‎Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the CGC shares. These scores were published in a ‎research note the firm released on Monday, June 01, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 22 analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 15 ‎recommended that CGC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 3 recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $135.27 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) share prices have increased by 2.43% over the past ‎week, but are up 89.28% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 62.81% over the last 6 months but is up 28.07% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Canopy ‎Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) shares are trading at a price close to -8.50% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +95.30% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎CGC’s current price is -8.50% away from 52-week high. The price is 200.11% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.51%, and ‎‎5.75% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.41. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: ‎CGC) gained by $1.15 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $27.01. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 8.32 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎6.82M shares.

‎