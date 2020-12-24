Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)‎: Market Capitalization Reached at $580.69 Million‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 analysts, 0 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that CAN is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $23.57 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) share prices have decreased by -0.79% over the past week, but are ‎up 101.60% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎94.61% over the last 6 months but is down -38.20% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Canaan ‎Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares are trading at a price close to -48.07% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +108.29% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, CAN’s current ‎price is -56.62% away from 52-week high. The price is 114.20% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Canaan Inc. has an ROE of -148.10%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of -104.60%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Canaan Inc. has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of -128.50%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts ‎will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 11.92%, and ‎‎14.35% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.59. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped by -‎‎$0.37 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $3.77. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 4.96 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 5.16M ‎shares.

‎