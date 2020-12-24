Home Companies

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)‎: Market Capitalization Reached at $580.69 Million‎

Companies
By Lloyd Martinez
32
0

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens ‎‎100% free. Click here now.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 analysts, 0 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that CAN is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $23.57 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) share prices have decreased by -0.79% over the past week, but are ‎up 101.60% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎94.61% over the last 6 months but is down -38.20% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Canaan ‎Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares are trading at a price close to -48.07% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +108.29% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, CAN’s current ‎price is -56.62% away from 52-week high. The price is 114.20% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Canaan Inc. has an ROE of -148.10%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of -104.60%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Canaan Inc. has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of -128.50%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts ‎will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 11.92%, and ‎‎14.35% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.59. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens ‎‎100% free. Click here now.

Shares of the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped by -‎‎$0.37 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $3.77. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 4.96 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 5.16M ‎shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the BOVNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Lloyd Martinez
I am resigned and living in South Florida. I delighted in a fruitful and fluctuated vocation as a writer, business financier, venture broker, city treasurer, speculation counselor, NASD mediator, specialist, and tenured college educator. My scholarly accreditations incorporate having earned an experts degree in Economics and a doctorate certificate in Finance.
Previous articleMajority of Analysts Sets Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock as “a Neutral”‎
Next articlePure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG): Got “a Hold” Rating From Majority of Analysts

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Topics

Stock GesturesBovadmin - 0

Dropbox’s (DBX) Shares Risen 16% Since The Acquisition Speculation

Shares of software company Dropbox Inc. (DBX) increased in price to $23.32 on Monday, December 14. Unconfirmed rumors of a potential sale of the...
Read more
Trending EquitiesMelanie Gerald - 0

Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Stable On Tuesday, The Home Developer Expecting Accelerated Growth In Housing Market

Strong sales in the past quarter were announced by residential developer Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). The high housing demand was caused by the interest...
Read more
Load more

Related Articles

Stock GesturesBovadmin - 0

Dropbox’s (DBX) Shares Risen 16% Since The Acquisition Speculation

Shares of software company Dropbox Inc. (DBX) increased in price to $23.32 on Monday, December 14. Unconfirmed rumors of a potential sale of the...
Read more
Trending EquitiesMelanie Gerald - 0

Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Stable On Tuesday, The Home Developer Expecting Accelerated Growth In Housing Market

Strong sales in the past quarter were announced by residential developer Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). The high housing demand was caused by the interest...
Read more
Trading GuidanceLloyd Martinez - 0

Marriott International (MAR) Stock: Uncertainty Retuned After Current Health Situation

The hotel chain operator Marriott International Inc. (MAR) was on an upward trajectory during November. Several factors which may suggest a potential rapid recovery...
Read more
Load more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the BOVNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance. The foremost objective is to deliver impartial opinion and detailed analysis on stock and markets. Our Research team is always keen to stay update on market highlights, earnings reports, mergers and acquisitions, analyst opinions, and pass on their knowledge and expertise to our reader.

©All rights reserved! BOVNews.com

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.