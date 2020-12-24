BQ stock up 15.54%: Heading To Improvement And Growth?‎

Oppenheimer rated the Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) stock “a Perform”. Oppenheimer’s estimates ‎were contained in a research note released on Friday, December 11, 2020. Several other experts on ‎Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the BQ shares.According to ROTH Capital, the stock is ‎‎”a Buy,” and set its price target at $10. ROTH Capital published their figures in a research note released ‎to investors on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) stock on daily basis. Out of 2 analysts, ‎‎1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended that BQ is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.50.‎

Boqii Holding Limited has a market valuation of $541.04 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/16/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $33.13 billion. BQ Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.09 for the quarter, ‎which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.07 by -$0.02, surprisingly -28.60% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) share prices have increased by 50.52% over the past week. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 0.14% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Boqii ‎Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) shares are trading at a price close to -30.87% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +77.59% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, BQ’s ‎current price is -30.87% away from 52-week high. The price is 77.59% above from its 52-week low.‎

‎ A look at another ratio shows that Boqii Holding Limited has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 7.40%. ‎When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such ‎business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs ‎basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 24.72%, and ‎‎13.35% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.73. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) gained by ‎‎$0.97 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $7.21. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 2.25 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 535.21K ‎shares.

‎