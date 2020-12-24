BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)‎: Market Capitalization Reached at $20.80 Million

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 1 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 ‎recommended that BIMI is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $3.09 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) share prices have decreased by -4.84% over the ‎past week, but are up 14.94% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has gone over -38.11% over the last 6 months but is down -44.51% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded BOQI ‎International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares are trading at a price close to -56.72% lower than its ‎‎90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +18.00% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, BIMI’s current price is -76.08% away from 52-week high. The price is 18.00% above from its 52-‎week low.‎

‎ A look at another ratio shows that BOQI International Medical Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) ‎of -19.50%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate ‎such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s ‎costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.05%, and ‎‎6.38% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.12, with the beta ‎factor poised at -0.02. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎BIMI) dropped by -$0.13 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.77. The company ‎had a daily trading volume of 1.29 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of ‎about 2.21M shares.

‎