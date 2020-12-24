BMY stock: Better Than You Think

Societe Generale rated the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $76. Societe Generale’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Monday, November 16, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the BMY shares. These scores were published in a research note the ‎firm released on Friday, November 06, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 19 analysts, 11 deeming the stock a Buy and 2 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 6 ‎recommended that BMY is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 1.90.‎

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a market valuation of $136.58 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/05/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $10.54 billion. BMY Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $1.63 for ‎the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $1.49 by $0.14, surprisingly 9.40% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) share prices have decreased by -2.15% over the ‎past week, but are up 4.72% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 4.85% over the last 6 months but is down -4.97% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Bristol-‎Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) shares are trading at a price close to -7.90% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +7.48% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎BMY’s current price is -10.74% away from 52-week high. The price is 33.30% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has an ROE of -0.10%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 0.00%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Bristol-‎Myers Squibb Company has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 5.50%. When profits exceed costs, then ‎the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, ‎if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.33%, and ‎‎1.78% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.20, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.66. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: ‎BMY) dropped by -$0.43 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $61.00. The company ‎had a daily trading volume of 6.02 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of ‎about 10.67M shares.

‎