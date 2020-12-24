Best Utilities – Renewable Stock for Today: HTOO stock

‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 ‎analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that HTOO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.‎

‎‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) share prices have increased by 14.43% over the past ‎week. Going further back, the stock’s price is down -9.02% in year-to-date trading.‎

‎‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 14.29%. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 5.54. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ‎gained by $3.3 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $19.91. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 1.09 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎296.83K shares.

‎