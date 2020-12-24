Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)‎: Market Capitalization Reached at $163.65 Million

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 0 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended that AYRO is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) share prices have increased by 1.63% over the past week, but are up ‎‎121.35% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎155.97% over the last 6 months but is up 41.36% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Ayro Inc. ‎‎(NASDAQ: AYRO) shares are trading at a price close to -41.32% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +150.81% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, AYRO’s current price ‎is -41.32% away from 52-week high. The price is 245.56% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 9.95%, and ‎‎13.62% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.94, with the beta ‎factor poised at 4.05. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) dropped by -‎‎$0.45 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.22. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 2.06 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 6.37M ‎shares.

‎