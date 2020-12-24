Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stock Surged more than 22.48% in Preceding 5-Days

JP Morgan rated the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) stock “an Overweight” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $6. JP Morgan’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Tuesday, December 08, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the AR shares. Other experts at Northland Capital have the stock’s price target at ‎‎$6.90 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Outperform.” These scores were published in a ‎research note the firm released on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) stock on daily basis. Out of ‎‎17 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 11 ‎recommended that AR is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 3 recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.90.‎

Antero Resources Corporation has a market valuation of $1.48 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 10/28/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $661.34 billion. AR Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.05 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.09 by $0.14, surprisingly 155.60% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) share prices have increased by 22.48% over the past ‎week, but are up 87.46% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 122.52% over the last 6 months but is up 104.56% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Antero ‎Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) shares are trading at a price close to -2.67% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +128.18% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎AR’s current price is 1.13% away from 52-week high. The price is 813.79% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Antero Resources Corporation has an ROE of -28.70%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -12.80%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Antero ‎Resources Corporation has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 1.70%. When profits exceed costs, then ‎the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, ‎if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 8.92%, and ‎‎8.76% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.40, with the beta ‎factor poised at 4.57. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ‎gained by $0.42 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.83. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 9.72 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 9.65M ‎shares.

‎