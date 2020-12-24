Analysts Suggest Price Target of $138.86 for PDD stock

Nomura rated the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common ‎stock a price target of $192. Nomura’s estimates were contained in a research note released on ‎Monday, November 16, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding ‎the PDD shares.According to BofA Securities, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $160. BofA ‎Securities published their figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, November 13, ‎‎2020. Other experts at Goldman have the stock’s price target at $123 price; with their rating of the ‎stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, ‎November 03, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock on daily basis. Out of 36 ‎analysts, 23 deeming the stock a Buy and 4 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 6 recommended ‎that PDD is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.10.‎

Pinduoduo Inc. has a market valuation of $172.66 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $2.05 billion. PDD Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.05 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.17 by $0.22, surprisingly 129.40% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) share prices have decreased by -3.59% over the past week, but ‎are up 86.28% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎63.08% over the last 6 months but is up 270.84% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Pinduoduo ‎Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading at a price close to -14.01% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +100.67% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PDD’s current ‎price is -14.01% away from 52-week high. The price is 364.40% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Pinduoduo Inc. has an ROE of -29.00%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -8.80%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Pinduoduo Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -27.80%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.13%, and ‎‎5.46% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 8.36. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) gained by ‎‎$1.23 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $140.25. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 5.62 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 8.46M ‎shares.

