Analysts Suggest Price Target of $12.70 for PERI stock

ROTH Capital rated the Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $10.75. ROTH Capital’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the PERI shares.According to Oppenheimer, the stock is “an Outperform,” and set its ‎price target at $9. Oppenheimer published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Other experts at Lake Street have the stock’s price target at $6 price; ‎with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm ‎released on Monday, July 08, 2019.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock on daily basis. Out of 4 ‎analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that PERI is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.70.‎

Perion Network Ltd. has a market valuation of $373.89 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/28/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $83.41 billion. PERI Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.08 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.07 by $0.01, surprisingly 14.30% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) share prices have increased by 28.58% over the past week, ‎but are up 142.28% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 180.11% over the last 6 months but is up 142.28% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Perion ‎Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares are trading at a price close to -15.57% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +146.64% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PERI’s ‎current price is 8.73% away from 52-week high. The price is 339.36% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Perion Network Ltd. has an ROE of 4.20%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of 2.40%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Perion Network Ltd. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 9.00%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 12.56%, and ‎‎9.58% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.19, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.11. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) ‎gained by $1.71 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $15.07. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 3.68 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎434.82K shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎