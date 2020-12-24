Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) stock Produced an Average Analyst Rating of 1.80‎

Jefferies rated the Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common ‎stock a price target of $25. Jefferies’s estimates were contained in a research note released on ‎Monday, December 14, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding ‎the ALT shares.According to B. Riley Securities, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $28. B. ‎Riley Securities published their figures in a research note released to investors on Thursday, ‎November 12, 2020. Other experts at B. Riley FBR have the stock’s price target at $31 price; with their ‎rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Friday, September 25, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock on daily basis. Out of 5 analysts, ‎‎5 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that ALT is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.80.‎

Altimmune Inc. has a market valuation of $431.48 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $2.94 billion. ALT Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.54 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.76 by $0.22, surprisingly 28.90% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) share prices have increased by 2.85% over the past week, but ‎are up 4.90% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎37.32% over the last 6 months but is up 567.72% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Altimmune ‎Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are trading at a price close to -22.34% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +61.79% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ALT’s current ‎price is -64.05% away from 52-week high. The price is 688.75% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Altimmune Inc. has an ROE of -46.40%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -38.30%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Altimmune Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -47.00%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 9.57%, and ‎‎11.38% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.22, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.81. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dropped ‎by -$0.93 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $12.62. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 2.1 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.80M ‎shares.

‎