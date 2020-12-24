Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) stock Earned “a Sell” Ranking

Goldman rated the Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) stock “a Sell” and gave the company’s common ‎stock a price target of $43. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, ‎December 04, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the AFL ‎shares.According to RBC Capital Mkts, the stock is “a Sector perform,” and set its price target at $35. ‎RBC Capital Mkts published their figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, March 20, ‎‎2020. Other experts at Raymond James have the stock’s price target at $62 price; with their rating of ‎the stock is “an Outperform.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Monday, July 29, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) stock on daily basis. Out of 12 analysts, ‎‎1 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended that AFL is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 3 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader ‎picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.20.‎

Aflac Incorporated has a market valuation of $31.22 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/27/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $5.67 billion. AFL Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $1.39 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $1.14 by $0.25, surprisingly 21.90% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) share prices have decreased by -2.57% over the past week, but ‎are up 22.04% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎21.49% over the last 6 months but is down -17.71% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Aflac ‎Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) shares are trading at a price close to -6.25% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +30.47% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, AFL’s ‎current price is -18.57% away from 52-week high. The price is 88.69% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Aflac Incorporated has an ROE of 15.70%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of 3.00%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Aflac Incorporated has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 10.00%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.22%, and ‎‎2.18% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.05, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.97. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) gained by ‎‎$0.5 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $43.53. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 5.44 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 3.86M ‎shares.

