‎Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW)‎: Market Capitalization Reached at $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts tracking the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) stock on ‎daily basis. Out of 0 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another ‎‎0 recommended that WNW is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $3.39 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) share prices have decreased by -‎‎12.47% over the past week. Going further back, ‎the stock’s price is up 372.86% in year-to-date trading.‎

‎ A look at another ratio shows that Wunong Net Technology Company Limited has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 109.90%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, ‎and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, ‎then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 81.78%. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 40.89. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Wunong Net Technology Company ‎Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) gained by $15.92 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to ‎‎$56.98. The company had a daily trading volume of 2.47 million shares, higher than its average intra-day ‎trading volumes of about 1.59M shares.

