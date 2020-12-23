Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Take Off 40.25% in Year-to-Date Trading

BMO Capital Markets rated the Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock “an Outperform” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $9. BMO Capital Markets’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Monday, November 16, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the AUY shares. According to Scotiabank, the stock is “a Sector ‎outperform”. Scotiabank published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Thursday, April 16, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Thursday, December 05, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock on daily basis. Out of 15 analysts, ‎‎8 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended that AUY is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader ‎picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.60.‎

Yamana Gold Inc. has a market valuation of $5.28 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/29/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 12/30/2017. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $585.51 billion. AUY Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.06 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.03 by $0.03, surprisingly 100.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) share prices have increased by 0.54% over the past week, but are ‎up 3.17% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 8.20% ‎over the last 6 months but is up 40.25% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Yamana ‎Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares are trading at a price close to -12.06% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +13.29% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, AUY’s current ‎price is -21.08% away from 52-week high. The price is 148.43% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.65%, and ‎‎3.66% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.20. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) dropped by ‎‎-$0.16 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.54. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 12.52 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 14.56M ‎shares.

