Weekly Price Performance Rose by 3.30%: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)‎

ROTH Capital rated the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $3.75. ROTH Capital’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street ‎have posted such reports regarding the USAS shares.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) stock on daily ‎basis. Out of 6 analysts, 5 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 ‎recommended that USAS is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a market valuation of $332.69 million and last released its ‎earnings reports on 11/13/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2017. The company’s revenue ‎for the quarter stood at $9.23 billion. USAS Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -‎‎$0.07 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.04 by -$0.03, surprisingly -‎‎75.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) share prices have increased by 3.30% over ‎the past week, but are up 12.35% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 14.63% over the last 6 months but is down -11.04% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Americas ‎Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) shares are trading at a price close to -8.29% lower than its ‎‎90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +17.01% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, USAS’s current price is -27.69% away from 52-week high. The price is 182.00% above from its ‎‎52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.36%, and ‎‎4.93% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.15. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation ‎‎(AMEX: USAS) dropped by -$0.17 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $2.82. The ‎company had a daily trading volume of 1.08 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading ‎volumes of about 818.03K shares.

