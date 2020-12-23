The Best Name in Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry: WWR stock

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 1 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 ‎recommended that WWR is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. ‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) share prices have increased by 23.83% over the past ‎week, but are up 318.71% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 182.52% over the last 6 months but is up 175.83% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Westwater ‎Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares are trading at a price close to -59.86% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +334.33% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎WWR’s current price is -59.86% away from 52-week high. The price is 2228.00% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Westwater Resources Inc. has an ROE of -113.50%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -70.70%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 10.24%, and ‎‎9.47% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.63, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.90. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎WWR) gained by $0.88 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.82. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 7.89 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎16.84M shares.

