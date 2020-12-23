Home Market

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE): Got “an Outperform” Rating From Majority of ‎Analysts

Market
By Peggy Goldman
56
0

Get the hottest stocks to ‎trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox

Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm.

Sponsored

Wall Street analysts tracking the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) stock on daily ‎basis. Out of 0 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 ‎recommended that SBE is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. ‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) share prices have increased by 29.45% ‎over the past week, but are up 271.35% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the ‎stock’s price has tanked 352.30% over the last 6 months but is up 361.53% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Switchback ‎Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) shares are trading at a price close to -2.90% lower than its ‎‎90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +307.11% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, SBE’s current price is 1.85% away from 52-week high. The price is 382.20% above from its 52-‎week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 10.31%, and ‎‎13.92% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 4.44. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens ‎‎100% free. Click here now.

Shares of the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation ‎‎(NYSE: SBE) gained by $6.23 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $45.23. The company ‎had a daily trading volume of 9.73 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of ‎about 5.25M shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the BOVNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Peggy Goldman
Peggy Goldman, CFA, is an independent monetary author and speculator. I have worked for both sell-side and purchase side firms (values and fixed salary), with the biggest level of my working time spent in drug tech. Now I am presently viably in a “working retirement”.
Previous articleAnalysts Allotted “a Buy” Rating to Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) stock
Next articleSOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) stock Produced an Average Analyst Rating of 5.00‎

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Topics

Trending EquitiesMelanie Gerald - 0

Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Stable On Tuesday, The Home Developer Expecting Accelerated Growth In Housing Market

Strong sales in the past quarter were announced by residential developer Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). The high housing demand was caused by the interest...
Read more
Trading GuidanceLloyd Martinez - 0

Marriott International (MAR) Stock: Uncertainty Retuned After Current Health Situation

The hotel chain operator Marriott International Inc. (MAR) was on an upward trajectory during November. Several factors which may suggest a potential rapid recovery...
Read more
Load more

Related Articles

Trending EquitiesMelanie Gerald - 0

Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Stable On Tuesday, The Home Developer Expecting Accelerated Growth In Housing Market

Strong sales in the past quarter were announced by residential developer Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). The high housing demand was caused by the interest...
Read more
Trading GuidanceLloyd Martinez - 0

Marriott International (MAR) Stock: Uncertainty Retuned After Current Health Situation

The hotel chain operator Marriott International Inc. (MAR) was on an upward trajectory during November. Several factors which may suggest a potential rapid recovery...
Read more
Share Market SnapshotEdward Bosworth - 0

U.S. Leading Index Increased While Third-Quarter Current Account Deficit Also ‎Rose

In macro-economic news on Friday, the U.S. Leading Index, measured by the Conference Board, increased on a month-on-month basis by 0.6 percent in November,...
Read more
Load more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the BOVNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance. The foremost objective is to deliver impartial opinion and detailed analysis on stock and markets. Our Research team is always keen to stay update on market highlights, earnings reports, mergers and acquisitions, analyst opinions, and pass on their knowledge and expertise to our reader.

©All rights reserved! BOVNews.com

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.