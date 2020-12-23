SOLO stock down -0.54%: Heading To Improvement And Growth?‎

Stifel rated the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $9. Stifel’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the SOLO shares. According to ROTH Capital, the stock is “a Buy”. ROTH Capital ‎published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, July 09, 2019. Other ‎experts at The Benchmark Company have the stock’s price target at $6 price; with their rating of the ‎stock is “a Speculative buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 4 analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 ‎recommended that SOLO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. ‎

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a market valuation of $553.03 million and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/10/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $245.6 million. SOLO Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.16 for ‎the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.11 by -$0.05, surprisingly -45.50% ‎lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) share prices have increased by 8.08% over the ‎past week, but are up 187.50% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 271.72% over the last 6 months but is up 242.33% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded ‎Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares are trading at a price close to -45.88% lower ‎than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +214.53% away from its low in the 90-day period. ‎More broadly, SOLO’s current price is -45.88% away from 52-week high. The price is 726.87% above ‎from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has an ROE of -74.30%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -60.40%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that ‎Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -132.90%. When profits exceed ‎costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net ‎gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh ‎profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 9.77%, and ‎‎14.25% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.13. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. ‎‎(NASDAQ: SOLO) dropped by -$0.04 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $7.36. The ‎company had a daily trading volume of 24.54 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading ‎volumes of about 19.62M shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎